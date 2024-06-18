Three adults including suspected shooter are dead at office space near daycare center in Toronto

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman were shot to death and a male suspected as the attacker also died Monday at a north Toronto office space near a daycare center and a school, authorities said.

The shooting prompted a lockdown of both the daycare facility and the Catholic all-boys elementary school, and parents rushed to the area to pick up their children.

Detective Sgt. Al Bartlett said the man and woman who were killed worked together in what he described as financial transaction business.

“It's our belief at this point that the altercation that took place is in relation to that business,” Bartlett.

“The person that we believe to be responsible is among the deceased,” he added.

He withheld the identities of the victims and the shooter, saying officials first had to notify their families.

Bartlett declined to comment on whether the suspect killed himself or died some other way, saying it was still under investigation.

Relieved parents hugged their children tight after they were reunited just outside the police tape at the daycare center.

Bartlett said no child was injured. He said there was no access within the building between the daycare center and the business.