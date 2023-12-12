Canadian police charge man accused of selling deadly substance with 14 new murder charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canadian police said Tuesday they are charging a man with 14 counts of second-degree murder along with the previously announced 14 charges of aiding suicide for allegedly selling lethal substances on the internet to people at risk of self harm.

An international investigation is underway following the arrest in Canada earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who was initially charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide.

Canadian police say Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested. He is accused of shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

British police said they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. linked to the websites. Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have launched investigations.

York Regional Police Inspector Simon James announced the new charges against Law, and said all charges that he faces relate to the same 14 victims in the Canadian province of Ontario, who were between the ages of 16 and 36. More than one victim is below the age of 18. Police declined to name the victims.

“We are aware of other of police investigations in other jurisdictions outside of the province of Ontario and we are aware of other police investigations in other countries outside Canada,” James said.

Britain’s National Crime Agency has previously said it has identified 232 people in the United Kingdom who bought products from the websites in the two years up to April, 88 of whom died. The agency said it was investigating whether any crimes had been committed in the U.K.

Law is in custody in Canada and is next court date is Dec. 19. His lawyer said his client will be pleading not guilty to the new murder charges.

“One of the challenges that we face is that a number of these sites are located in other countries where Canadian law does not apply,” James said.

It is against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people aged at least 18. Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for that assistance from a physician.

EDITORS NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or www.samaritans.org.