BetMGM cuts under prop bets on NBA players on 2-way or 10-day contracts

BetMGM Sportsbook, in light of the lifetime banishment of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, will not take NBA proposition under bets on players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

The sportsbook is joining several others taking this action that, according to ESPN, include FanDuel, DraftKings and ESPN BET.

Porter was banned April 17 after a league investigation determined he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games that included betting on the Raptors to lose.

He was on a two-way contract at the time, which meant Porter could bounce back and forth between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. His salary was $410,000, and a standard NBA contract would have been more than $2 million.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA