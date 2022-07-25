Jump to content
AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 July 2022 09:55

Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees.

A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.

The Associated Press had photographers along the route the whole way, taking pictures of the riders, the fans and the scenery as the world's most prestigious race twisted and turned its way up the famous Alpe d'Huez and past other national monuments.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

