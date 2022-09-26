U.S. sanctions 'brazenly corrupt' Bosnian state prosecutor
The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on a Bosnian state prosecutor who is accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans
The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on a Bosnian state prosecutor who is accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans.
The Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated sanctions against state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic, whom the agency calls a “brazenly corrupt state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations."
Treasury says Kajmakovic was identified during a larger law enforcement crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Investigators analyzed encrypted conversations that mentioned Kajmakovic working in support of narcotics traffickers and other criminals, the agency said.
Kajmakovic allegedly helped hide evidence, prevent prosecution and assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain and helped to block an investigation into her alleged criminal affiliates.
The U.S. government uses an executive order signed by President Joe Biden as its authority to impose sanctions. The order addresses people who threaten international stabilization efforts in the Western Balkans.
“Diana Kajmakovic has continued to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, said in an emailed statement.
