Funeral services planned for former fire chief shot to death at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania man killed when a sniper attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump will have a private funeral after a public visitation later this week, according to the obituary posted Monday afternoon by a funeral home.

Corey D. Comperatore's services will be led by his pastor at some point after an event for friends to celebrate his life and pay respects Thursday in Freeport, Pennsylvania.

The obituary said the 50-year-old Comperatore, who was killed Saturday, was born in Natrona Heights and spent a decade in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a project and tooling engineer at JSP, was an active member of Cabot Church and had been chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Comperatore was attending a campaign rally for Trump on Saturday in Butler when he was shot by a gunman who fired from a nearby roof. Two other event attendees were injured in the attack, along with Trump.

The obituary said Comperatore was courageous but “not the loud and boisterous kind; it was the courage of quiet resilience, the strength to be vulnerable, and the bravery to lead with love.” It said he was “quick to help those in need, never expecting anything in return, and his impact on the lives he touched was profound.”

The memorial event will be Thursday at Laube Hall in Freeport. Pastor Jonathan Fehl will lead his subsequent funeral services.

Trump has extended his condolences to Comperatore’s family and told the New York Post he planned to attend the services.