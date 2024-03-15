Jump to content

Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says

The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others says that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside from the case or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before case can proceed

Kate Brumback
Friday 15 March 2024 13:08
Georgia Election Indictment
Georgia Election Indictment
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others said Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before case can proceed.

