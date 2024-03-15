Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says
The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others says that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside from the case or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before case can proceed
Kate Brumback
Friday 15 March 2024 13:08
The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others said Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before case can proceed.