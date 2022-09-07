Red Cross: Landslide kills 15 in remote Uganda district

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

The group reported Wednesday that most of the victims are “mothers and children,” calling the landslide in the hilly district of Kasese a disaster.

Kasese, which lies near the border with Congo, is prone to deadly mudslides during rainy seasons.

Ugandan police and other authorities didn’t immediately comment.