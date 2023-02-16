Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 February 2023 10:10

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

Show all 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening Thursday of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organizers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

This year's event, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The festival will open with the premier of Rebecca Miller’s film “She Came to Me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in