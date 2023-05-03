Jump to content

Berlin police preparing for Ukraine's Zelenskyy to visit

Berlin police say that they are getting ready for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Germany’s capital this month

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 May 2023 12:46
(Lehtikuva)

Berlin police said Wednesday that they are getting ready for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Germany's capital this month.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Zelenskyy to come, and the Berlin police department is preparing for the visit to take place May 13-14, police spokesperson Anja Dierschke said.

It would be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The chancellor's office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, told German news agency dpa that the chancellor’s appointments would not be announced until Friday for the following week.

Dierschke said Zelenskyy was expected in Berlin on the evening of Saturday, May 13, in the evening.

The next day, the president and the people of Ukraine are set to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded annually by the western German city of Aachen for contributions to European unity. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to give the speech honoring Zelenskyy.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

