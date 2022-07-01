Russian missile attack hits residential buildings in Odesa

Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries

Friday 01 July 2022 06:46

Russian missile attack hits residential buildings in Odesa

Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.

Video of the pre-dawn Friday attack showed the charred remains of buildings in Odesa.

The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

