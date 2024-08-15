Support truly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the country’s military has taken full control of the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine.

Here is a glance at Sudzha:

How big is Sudzha and where is it located?

The town, which had a population of about 5,000 before the Ukrainian incursion began on Aug. 6, is located about 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) away from the border with Ukraine. It’s the center of a district of the same name.

What Sudzha is known for?

Sudzha was founded in the 17th century amid fighting between Russia and Poland. It thrived in the 19th century when it became famous for its ceramics.

The town suffered major damage in World War II during fighting with invading Nazi troops, but was rebuilt from ruins later.

Does Sudzha have any strategic importance?

Natural gas flowing from West Siberian gas fields to Europe via Ukraine passes through a metering station near the border in the Sudzha district.

Gas has continued flowing on to Europe despite the 2 ½-year war, allowing Russia’s Gazprom natural gas giant to earn money from the gas and letting Ukraine collect transit fees.

How did Ukraine move to establish control of Sudzha?

Ukrainian forces rolled into Sudzha hours after launching the incursion on Aug. 6, facing little opposition from lightly-armed border guards and small infantry units alongside the border. Ukrainian troops met some resistance inside Sudzha, where fighting had raged until Thursday when Zelenskyy claimed full control of the town.

Ukrainian authorities set up a military commandant’s office in Sudzha with an apparent goal to coordinate activities in the region.