AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from above
AP PHOTOS: In Ukraine, living in fear of death from aboveShow all 26
A black-and-white wedding photo lay among wood scraps and other debris in the aftermath of an airstrike in Kramatorsk, testament to happier times.
A woman in Kharkiv knelt next to her husband’s body, surrounded by a pool of blood after he was killed by shelling.
Another in Soledar washed dishes by the light of a single lamp in a basement used as a bomb shelter.
Scenes from Ukraine captured by AP photographers this week showed that more than three months into the conflict, especially in the war-torn east, residents live in a world where death comes from above.
Homes and buildings are in ruins in cities and towns, from Borodyanka, where a boy pedaled a toy vehicle in the shadow of shattered apartment blocks, to Mariupol, where children walked amid the rubble on a street.
In Vilkhivka, near Kharkiv, a bomb lay unexploded in the grass next to a road.
In Povrovsk, a man wearing a bloody head bandage cupped his hands to his face in a hospital after he was wounded in a rocket attack.
And in Kramatorsk, a dog padded through a deserted central square, save for a gaggle of pigeons as air raid sirens blared.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.