Kremlin critic charged over criticizing fighting in Ukraine
Russian prosecutors have brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
Russian prosecutors on Tuesday brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his lawyer said.
Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov. It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
Prosecutors were searching Yashin’s Moscow home on Tuesday evening, Prokhorov said on Facebook.
Russia has cracked down on those who criticism what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Vladimir Kara-Muza, a well-known opposition figure, was arrested in April and charged under the same law.
