Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Atlanta United defender Robinson arrested on theft charge

Atlanta United soccer player Miles Robinson has been arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 September 2022 22:40
Atlanta United Robinson Arrest Soccer
Atlanta United Robinson Arrest Soccer
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Atlanta United soccer player Miles Robinson was arrested at a suburban bar Saturday on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Robinson, 25, was arrested at The Battery Atlanta — the development surrounding the Atlanta Braves baseball stadium — by Cobb County police, according to a Cobb County jail booking record.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Robinson is accused of taking a shot of liquor from a waitress and declining to pay for it. A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking a copy of the arrest report.

Robinson was released Saturday on $150 bail, records show. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The defender for the Atlanta club ruptured his Achilles tendon in May. Before the injury on a noncontact play against the Chicago Fire, Robinson was considered likely to play for the United States in the World Cup in Qatar in November. Robinson started 11 of 14 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. team.

Recommended

“We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson," Atlanta United spokesperson Chris Winkler said. "We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in