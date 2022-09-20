Jump to content

GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie ...

If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he’s going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 September 2022 21:46
UN General Assembly Denmark
(Brittainy Newman)

If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he's going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday's session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit, put on by the Danish consulate in New York, aligns with this year's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

The crown prince and his wife, Mary, are attending the General Assembly to help launch Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council in 2025, according to a press release from the palace.

The summit's press coordinator said the crown prince supports reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to the production and consumption of food. The morning panel featured business leaders focused on alternative foods and proteins, and the crown prince “had several bites of sustainable food solutions.”

The cookie was made by BugBox, an Estonian company that develops technology to sustainably rear insects for alternative proteins.

“The Crown Prince liked the cookie,” the summit's spokesperson said.

___

For more on the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

