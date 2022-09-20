GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie ...
If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he’s going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change
If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he's going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change.
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday's session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit, put on by the Danish consulate in New York, aligns with this year's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
The crown prince and his wife, Mary, are attending the General Assembly to help launch Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council in 2025, according to a press release from the palace.
The summit's press coordinator said the crown prince supports reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to the production and consumption of food. The morning panel featured business leaders focused on alternative foods and proteins, and the crown prince “had several bites of sustainable food solutions.”
The cookie was made by BugBox, an Estonian company that develops technology to sustainably rear insects for alternative proteins.
“The Crown Prince liked the cookie,” the summit's spokesperson said.
___
For more on the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.