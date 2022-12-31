Jump to content

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

The Vatican says that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as first pope in 600 years to resign, has died

Via AP news wire
Saturday 31 December 2022 09:49
Vatican Benedict XVI
Vatican Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

