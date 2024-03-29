Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter, Vatican says

The Vatican says Pope Francis is skipping the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 March 2024 20:28

Pope Francis skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum, the Vatican said, adding to concerns about his frail health during a particularly busy liturgical period.

Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which re-enacts Christ’s Passion and crucifixion, and composed the meditations that are read aloud at each station. But just as the event was about to begin, the Vatican announced that Francis was following the event from his home at the Vatican.

It was the first time he had skipped the traditional, evocative event in his 11-year papacy, an event that St. John Paul II famously skipped just before he died in 2005.

