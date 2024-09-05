Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Verizon buying Frontier in $20B deal to strengthen its fiber network

Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal that helps bolster its fiber network

Michelle Chapman
Thursday 05 September 2024 11:41
Verizon Frontier
Verizon Frontier (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Verizon is buying Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to strengthen its fiber network.

Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that the transaction will also help it in the areas of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Frontier has concentrated heavily on its fiber network capabilities over about four years, investing $4.1 billion upgrading and expanding its fiber network. It now gets more than half of its revenue from fiber products.

The price tag for Frontier, based in Dallas, is sizeable given its 2.2 million fiber subscribers across 25 states. Verizon has approximately 7.4 million Fios connections in nine states and Washington, D.C.

Frontier has 7.2 million fiber locations and has planst to build out an additional 2.8 million fiber locations by the end of 2026.

“The acquisition of Frontier is a strategic fit," Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said in a prepared statement. "It will build on Verizon’s two decades of leadership at the forefront of fiber and is an opportunity to become more competitive in more markets throughout the United States, enhancing our ability to deliver premium offerings to millions more customers across a combined fiber network.”

Verizon, based in New York City, will pay $38.50 for each Frontier share. The deal is expected to close in about 18 months. It still needs approval from Frontier shareholders.

