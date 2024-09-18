Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vermont town official, his wife and her son found shot to death in their home

Vermont State Police say a town official, his wife and her son were found shot to death in their home over the weekend

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 18 September 2024 17:36

A Vermont town official, his wife and her son were found shot to death in their home over the weekend, state police said.

Police identified them Tuesday as Brian Crossman, 46, a selectboard member in Pawlet; Erica Crossman, 41; and Colin Taft, 13. The town of about 1,400 people is near the New York state line.

They were found dead Sunday, Vermont State Police said in a news release Tuesday night. All three deaths were ruled homicides.

Police said their investigation was active and no one was in custody. They said on Sunday that initial work by detectives indicated it was an isolated event and there was no threat to the community.

Members of the Pawlet selectboard, who are elected by residents to oversee town expenditures and enact ordinances, held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Crossman's seat was vacant and there were flowers at his place at the table.

Mike Beecher, chairperson of the five-member board, read a statement: “Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard.

"This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.”

