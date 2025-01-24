Soprano Lise Davidsen pregnant with twins, cancels performances from mid-March through December
Soprano Lise Davidsen is pregnant with twins and is canceling her performances from mid-March through the end of the year.
“I’m very excited about their arrival, and my new life with them,” she said in a statement Friday. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the leaders of the opera houses I was due to sing at, and my colleagues who I was due to be performing with: thank you for your kind words, understanding and support.”
Davidsen, a Norwegian singer who turns 38 on Feb. 8, is currently in Vienna starring in Strauss' “Ariadne auf Naxos” through Jan. 31. Her remaining schedule includes recitals in San Francisco on Feb. 4 and Los Angeles on Feb. 11, and a production of Beethoven's “Fidelio” at New York's Metropolitan Opera from March 4-15.
Cancellations include Sieglinde in Wagner's “Die Walküre” at London's Royal Opera (May 1-17) and the Vienna State Opera (June 2 and 22), Strauss' “Der Rosenkavalier” in Vienna (June 9-17), a concert in Barcelona, Spain (July 2) and a concert performance of Mascagni's “Cavalleria Rusticana” at Switzerland's Verbier Festival (July 24).
Davidsen remains scheduled for a new production of Wagner's “Tristan und Isolde” at the Met opening on March 9, 2026.