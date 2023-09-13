More than a dozen people are feared dead in a massive fire at an apartment building in Hanoi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started late Tuesday and 54 of the 70 people who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with injuries, the report said.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The fire has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.