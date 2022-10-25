American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months
U.S. consumers confidence has waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding somewhat in recent months.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated.
The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell sharply to 138.9 from 150.2 in September.
The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions —- dipped to 78.1 from 79.5 last month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.