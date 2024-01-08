Commanders fire coach Ron Rivera as new ownership begins making changes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Washington Commanders fired coach Ron Rivera on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced.

It's the first major change made by new ownership after another lost season for the once-storied franchise. It came a day after the Commanders' season-ending 38-10 home loss to division-rival Dallas.

General manager Martin Mayhew and a majority of the front office and coaching staff are also expected to go, as Josh Harris and his fellow owners begin shaping the organization less than six months after buying the team from Dan Snyder.

A second person with knowledge of the decision says ownership is bringing in Bob Meyers and Rick Speilman to help with the coaching and GM search.

Washington made one playoff appearance, winning an uncharacteristically weak NFC East at 7-9 in 2020, during Rivera’s four seasons in charge of Washington’s football operations. He never had a winning season.

If Rivera does not get another head job in the league, he’ll finish exactly one game under .500 at 102-103-2 in the regular season. Washington was 26-40-1 with Rivera in charge.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl