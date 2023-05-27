AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

May 20 - 26, 2023

From the U.S. debt limit negotiations in Washington, to a new Panamanian law that gives legal rights to leatherback sea turtles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

