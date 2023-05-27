Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Via AP news wire
Saturday 27 May 2023 05:09

AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Show all 21

May 20 - 26, 2023

From the U.S. debt limit negotiations in Washington, to a new Panamanian law that gives legal rights to leatherback sea turtles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in