Sally Buzbee steps down as executive editor of the Washington Post

Sally Buzbee has stepped down after three years as executive editor of the Washington Post, one of journalism's most storied brands

David Bauder
Monday 03 June 2024 02:28
Media Post Buzbee (AP)

The Washington Post said Sunday that its executive editor, Sally Buzbee, has stepped down after three years at the top of one of journalism's most storied brands.

She will be replaced by Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, until this fall's presidential election. Following that, Robert Winnett, currently deputy editor of the Telegraph Media Group, will take over as editor following the election.

No reason was given for Buzbee's departure.

Buzbee, former top editor at The Associated Press, was announced in May of 2021 as the replacement for Martin Baron.

