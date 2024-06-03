Sally Buzbee steps down as executive editor of the Washington Post

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Washington Post said Sunday that its executive editor, Sally Buzbee, has stepped down after three years at the top of one of journalism's most storied brands.

She will be replaced by Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, until this fall's presidential election. Following that, Robert Winnett, currently deputy editor of the Telegraph Media Group, will take over as editor following the election.

No reason was given for Buzbee's departure.

Buzbee, former top editor at The Associated Press, was announced in May of 2021 as the replacement for Martin Baron.