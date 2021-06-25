AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
(AP)

JUNE 18-24, 2021

From an erupting crater of Mount Etna to Ethiopia’s general election, Pope Francis meeting Spider-Man, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa

The selection was curated by AP International Editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

