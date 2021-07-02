AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021

From injuries ending competitions at Wimbledon and the Tour de France to the Euros soccer championships continuing across the continent, as well as COVID-19 continuing to restrict lives in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid

