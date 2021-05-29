AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Saturday 29 May 2021 04:41
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

May 22 - 28, 2021

From a supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad preparing to release hundreds of balloons with the colors of the Syrian flag at a gathering in the Syrian capital of Damascus to demonstrators marching across the Brooklyn Bridge as they remember George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death, and an Indian woman separating grain from the husk in a paddy field ​on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

