AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Via AP news wire
Friday 25 June 2021 05:04
June 18 - 24, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com