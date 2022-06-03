Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel

Former White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Friday 03 June 2022 17:00
Capitol Riot Contempt
Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in November. The case against him is pending.

Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He is expected to appear in court in Washington later Friday.

