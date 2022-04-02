AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Saturday 02 April 2022 09:39



March 26-April 1, 2022

From the stunning beauty of the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, shown from a surrounding wall tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a Sri Lankan protest in the street over economic hardships faced by the people, to actor Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

