Environmental activists disrupt play at Wimbledon during match on Court 18

Two environmental activists have run onto one of the courts during the Wimbledon tennis tournament and disrupted a match by throwing confetti onto the grass

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 July 2023 14:53

Two environmental activists ran onto one of the courts during the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Wednesday and disrupted a match by throwing confetti onto the grass.

A pair of Just Stop Oil protesters made it onto the field of play at Court 18 before being taken away by security.

Play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court.

The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year's tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

