Kate, Princess of Wales, is at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Club on Sunday for the Wimbledon men's final, only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was expected to sit in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She and her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, got to the site of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London in a motorcade about a half-hour before the final was scheduled to begin. They went to the a terrace at the club that is connected to the main stadium by a pedestrian walkway and greeted several people, including 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and other young British tennis players.

Kate was wearing a purple dress — one of Wimbledon's official colors.

Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon each year. Her ceremonial duties include handing out the winner’s trophies after the singles finals, although she was not on hand Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title.

Kate revealed in March that she has cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Her lone public appearance since then was attending last month’s birthday parade for King Charles III. Before that event, she released a statement saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days.”

Prince William has been a regular at Wimbledon finals but was not going to be there Sunday. Instead, he planned to go watch England face Spain in the final of the men’s soccer European Championship in Germany. He is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis