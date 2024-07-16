Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sue Bird Barbie: Mattel honors WNBA great with signature doll

WNBA great Sue Bird has been honored with a signature Barbie doll

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 July 2024 21:53

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

WNBA great Sue Bird has been honored with a signature Barbie doll.

Mattel announced Tuesday the collectible tribute doll was modeled for Bird, who is a "basketball legend who pioneered the way for growth in the women’s league with her record-breaking legacy and courageous voice that forever changed the game.”

The doll is dressed in a No. 10 jersey, Bird’s number in the WNBA.

The doll is part of Mattel's Role Model series as the company celebrates' Barbie's 65th anniversary and the company's summer of sports initiative.

UConn, where Bird won two national championships in college, posted a photo of her smiling while holding her Barbie.

Bird, 43, retired in 2022 after 21 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Seattle Storm. She helped the storm to four championships and was part of five U.S. national teams that won a gold medal, the last coming in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. She's now a part owner of the Storm.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in