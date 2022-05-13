WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing
WNBA star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Moscow court for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Moscow court Friday for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
