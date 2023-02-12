Jump to content

Brittany Griner attends WM Phoenix Open golf tournament

Brittany Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison

Via AP news wire
Sunday 12 February 2023 02:27
Phoenix Open Golf
Phoenix Open Golf
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

WNBA star Brittany Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole.

Last month in her first appearance, the Griner was at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix.

Griner is skipping the USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in jail in Russia. She was traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December.

Griner has said she’ll play for the Phoenix Mercury again this season, although she’s still an unsigned free agent. She hasn’t talked about her international future and potentially playing in the Olympics next year in Paris.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

