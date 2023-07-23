Russia's Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland for a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, Poland's Ministry of the Interior says.

A communique on the ministry website says the Border Guard on Friday prevented entry by the former world No.2, who flew in from Belgrade, on a French visa. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and on Saturday flew to Podgorica, Montenegro.

Zvonareva, currently ranked 60th, was to take part in the PNB Paribas Warsaw Open tournament that begins Monday.

The 38-year-old player was still on the event’s participants’ list on Sunday. WTA said in a statement it was evaluating the situation.

Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a banned list and has not been allowed into the country for reasons of state and public security.

The communique stressed that Poland is consistent in opposing the “regime of (Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir) Putin and (Alexander) Lukashenko” and is not allowing "people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports