3 men get life for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

A South Florida judge has sentenced three men to life in prison for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 April 2023 23:41

Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations.

Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, so life in prison was the only sentence that Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan could impose for the first-degree murder convictions.

