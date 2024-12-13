Yankees to acquire closer Devin Williams from Brewers for Nestor Cortes, Chad Durbin, AP source says
A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams and cash from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin
The New York Yankees have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.
The Yankees also will receive more than $1 million from the Brewers as part of the trade, the person said on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade, first reported by MLB.com, had not been announced.
A 30-year-old right-hander, Williams is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He was diagnosed during spring training with a two stress fractures in his back and didn't make his season debut until July 28.
Williams was 14 for 15 in save chances with a 1.25 ERA, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings. His fastball averaged 94.7 mph and he threw it on 53.5% of his pitches, mixing in 45% changeups and 1.5% cutters.
An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Williams was a second-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft and is 27-10 with a 1.83 ERA and 68 saves in 78 chances over six seasons, striking out 375 and walking 112 in 235 2/3 innings over 241 games.
Milwaukee declined a $10.5 million club option in favor of a $250,000 buyout last month, making Williams eligible for arbitration.
