Boosted by Judge, Yankees' YES Network viewers increase 27%
Boosted by Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ American League home run record, Yankees games on the team’s YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market this year, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons
Boosted by Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' American League home run record, Yankees games on the team's YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market this year, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons.
The network said Thursday the figure was for 126 telecasts. YES's 2021 average was 290,000 for 128 telecasts.
YES averaged 412,000 in 2011.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.