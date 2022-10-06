Jump to content

Boosted by Judge, Yankees' YES Network viewers increase 27%

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 October 2022 22:52
Boosted by Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' American League home run record, Yankees games on the team's YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market this year, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons.

The network said Thursday the figure was for 126 telecasts. YES's 2021 average was 290,000 for 128 telecasts.

YES averaged 412,000 in 2011.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

