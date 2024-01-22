Jump to content

US, British militaries team up again to bomb sites in Yemen used by Iran-backed Houthis

U.S. officials say the U.S. and British militaries are bombing multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

Lolita C. Baldor,Tara Copp
Monday 22 January 2024 21:38

US, British militaries team up again to bomb sites in Yemen used by Iran-backed Houthis

The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities, several U.S. officials said.

According to officials, the U.S. and U.K. used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing mission.

The joint operation comes about 10 days after U.S. and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations. That what was the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

