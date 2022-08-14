Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 1, injures 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 20 others and setting off a large fire.

The city mayor’s office said there were an unknown number of people trapped under rubble. The blast and fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over Yerevan.

The market is about two kilometers (over a mile) south of the city’s center. Rescue workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble, said Levon Sardaryan, a spokesman for the Yerevan mayor. The explosion was in an area where fireworks were stored, he said.

The Armenian emergency service ministry said at least one person was killed and 20 others were injured.