Apple changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America based on Trump's order
Apple has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System
Apple renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps Tuesday after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System.
The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post Sunday that it had begun rolling out the change. In Google's case, the company said people in the U.S. will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico. Everyone else will see both names.
After taking office, Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed.
The U.S. Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name late Sunday. Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps.
The Associated Press, which provides news around the world to multiple audiences, will refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name, which it has carried for 400 years, while acknowledging the name Gulf of America.