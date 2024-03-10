Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Saudi oil giant Aramco announces $121 billion profit last year, down from 2022 record

Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a $121 billion profit last year, down from its 2022 record due to lower energy prices

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 March 2024 07:18
Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Saudi oil giant Aramco reported Sunday a $121 billion profit last year, down from its 2022 record due to lower energy prices.

Aramco made the announcement in a filing in Riyadh's Tadawul stock market.

It had reported a $161 billion profit in 2022, likely the largest ever reported by a publicly traded company.

“The decrease mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and weakening refining and chemicals margins,” the company said in its filing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in