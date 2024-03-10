Saudi oil giant Aramco announces $121 billion profit last year, down from 2022 record

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saudi oil giant Aramco reported Sunday a $121 billion profit last year, down from its 2022 record due to lower energy prices.

Aramco made the announcement in a filing in Riyadh's Tadawul stock market.

It had reported a $161 billion profit in 2022, likely the largest ever reported by a publicly traded company.

“The decrease mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and weakening refining and chemicals margins,” the company said in its filing.