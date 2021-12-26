Reactions to the death of former Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Reactions are coming in from around the world to the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu at the age of 90

Sunday 26 December 2021 09:55
Reactions to the death on Sunday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu:

“The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (always known as Arch) is news that we receive with profound sadness — but also with profound gratitude as we reflect upon his life. ... Arch’s love transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man.” — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

“He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honored by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.” — Amnesty International South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed.

“The loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu is immeasurable. He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing. His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies." — The Nelson Mandela Foundation.

