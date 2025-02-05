Argentina's president bans gender-affirming care for people under age 18
Argentina's president says he has banned gender-affirming care for people under age 18
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Argentina’s president has signed a decree banning gender-affirming care for people under age 18, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.
The announcement comes days after a massive mobilization of the LGBTQ+ collective in repudiation of President Javier Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, during which he slammed “wokeism,” feminism and referred to homosexuals as “pedophiles."
Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni in a statement to the press announced the repeal of a 2012 gender identity law provision allowing such practices with parental or guardian consent.
“Gender ideology taken to the extreme and applied to children by force or psychological coercion simply constitutes child abuse,” the government of the far-right president said in a subsequent statement. “Children do not have the cognitive maturity to make decisions about irreversible processes.”
____
Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america