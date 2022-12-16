Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S. Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 December 2022 22:59
Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 20 Photo Gallery
Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 20 Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S.

Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday was seen by 9.3 million. The match was viewed by 6.47 million on Fox, according to Nielsen. Fox said the figure included 677,000 streaming the match on its digital services. The game was viewed by 2.83 million on Spanish-language Telemundo.

Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo.

France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox, which said the figure included 660,000 streaming the game digitally. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.

___

Recommended

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in