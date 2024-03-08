4 players from Argentina's Velez Sarsfield soccer team suspended over rape investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina top-flight soccer club Vélez Sarsfield suspended four players on Thursday after a woman accused them of raping her last week.

Velez said it suspended goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio after learning that prosecutors had launched an investigation.

A sexual-abuse complaint was filed in Tucuman, a city 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) north of Buenos Aires where Velez played Saturday in a match against Atletico Tucuman.

Local media reported that the alleged victim told authorities that she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room, but that there were also three other men there.

The woman said she drank alcoholic beverages with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds and then was allegedly raped.

None of the four players or their representatives have commented on the investigation.

Vélez, a historic Argentinian club with 10 national titles and the 1994 Copa Libertadores trophy, said it is willing “to bring every piece of information and all relevant details so it can help the investigation.”

