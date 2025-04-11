Argentina says it will lift the country's strict currency controls with the help from the IMF

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentine President Javier Milei’s economy minister announced on Friday that the libertarian government would lift the country’s strict capital and currency controls in a few days, a high-stakes gamble made possible by a new loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In a nationally televised address, Economy Minister Luis Caputo also said the IMF’s executive board had decided to approve the $20 billion bailout package announced earlier this week, which offers a lifeline to Argentina’s dangerously depleting foreign currency reserves.

“The agreement will allow us, starting Monday, to lift the exchange rate controls that so severely limit the normal functioning of the economy,” Caputo said from the government headquarters in Buenos Aires.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Monthly inflation in Argentina accelerated in March to its fastest pace in seven months, the country's official statistics agency reported on Friday, with consumer prices up 3.7% from the month before mainly as a result of rising food prices.

The steep hike, compared to a 2.4% inflation rate for February, surprised financial analysts and worried Argentines who have become increasingly concerned that President Javier Milei's progress on lowering price increases might be stalling. The last time inflation rose this much on a monthly basis was in August 2024, when prices jumped 4.2%.

The inflation numbers come at a critical juncture for South America's second-biggest economy. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund announced a new $20 billion loan agreement with Argentina. The IMF’s executive board is expected to vote on the program later Friday.

While Milei considers the IMF deal crucial to his efforts to stabilize Argentina's long troubled economy, the still-vague agreement has spread jitters among traders who expect that Argentina will have to impose a new monetary and foreign-exchange policy as a condition of receiving the cash. But further devaluing the peso, now pegged to the U.S. dollar, risks capital flight and even higher inflation.

Milei came to power in December 2023 with a pledge to pull Argentina out of its yearslong inflationary spiral.